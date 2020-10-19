Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

