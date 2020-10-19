Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.37. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,740 shares of company stock worth $80,639,787. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

