Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

