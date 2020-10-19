Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,757 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Covanta by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its holdings in Covanta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

