Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

