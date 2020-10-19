Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,030 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $298.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.10.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

