Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

