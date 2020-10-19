Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 126.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
