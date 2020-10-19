Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 126.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

