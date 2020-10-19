Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 523,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG opened at $4.03 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

