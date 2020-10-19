Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,157 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,883 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,493,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 824,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI opened at $8.53 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.