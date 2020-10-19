Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,598,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.