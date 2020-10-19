Mission Wealth Management LP Has $202,000 Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in IMAX by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in IMAX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in IMAX by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $659.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley Securities decreased their price objective on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.