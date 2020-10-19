iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $85.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

