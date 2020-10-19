Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 314 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $5,363,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $153.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

