Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

BAC opened at $24.24 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

