Mission Wealth Management LP Has $470,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

