Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Corning stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 351.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

