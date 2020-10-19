Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,205 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

NBIX stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

