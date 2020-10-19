Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 201 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SAP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,529,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

NYSE SAP opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

