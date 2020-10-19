Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

