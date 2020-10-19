Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

