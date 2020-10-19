Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,357 shares of company stock worth $8,158,513. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.12.

DECK opened at $262.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $266.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.