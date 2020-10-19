Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

