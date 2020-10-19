Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

