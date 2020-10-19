Mission Wealth Management LP Has $504,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,881 shares of company stock worth $19,372,289 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

