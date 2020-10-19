Arden Trust Co Purchases Shares of 874 Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $316.61 on Monday. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,302,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,149,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,022,678. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

