Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 314,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 611,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

