Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $80,000 in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ING Groep by 146.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 116.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4,895.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 79.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 558.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 227,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 192,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.