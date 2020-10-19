Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

