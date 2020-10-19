Arlington Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

