Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Regional Management worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regional Management by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Regional Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

