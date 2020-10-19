Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,738 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Popular by 796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $248,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.