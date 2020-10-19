Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawkins by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $542.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

