221 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

