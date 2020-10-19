DNB Asset Management AS Sells 700 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

NYSE DRI opened at $98.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

