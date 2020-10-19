Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $600,000.

RWJ stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

