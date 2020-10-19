Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.24% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132,167 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Shares of PFIG stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

