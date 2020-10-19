Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

