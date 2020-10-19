Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradata were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 739,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 495,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 323,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 248,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

