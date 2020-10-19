Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Receives C$40.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.71.

NPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$45.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.17.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.