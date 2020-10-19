McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $161.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE:MKC opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 30th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

