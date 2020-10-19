GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives $185.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $409,332 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 583.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.