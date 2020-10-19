Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. William Blair started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In related news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSH opened at $53.68 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

