Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 132.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 123,457 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

