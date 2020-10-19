$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of OMI opened at $25.86 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

