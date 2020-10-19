-$4.85 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report ($4.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($8.33). United Airlines reported earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 281.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($24.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($29.08) to ($20.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.96) to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

