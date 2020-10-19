Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orion Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

