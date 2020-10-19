Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.46. BMC Stock also posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $43.60 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 818,731 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 459,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 83.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BMC Stock by 87.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,229 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

