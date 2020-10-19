Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.