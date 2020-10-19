-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.59. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

