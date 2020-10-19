TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

